*Newly-engaged “West Wing” alum Dulé Hill has signed on to the Season 7 cast of USA’s drama series “Suits” for a season-long arc, reports Deadline.

Hill will play Alex Williams, a longtime friend of Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht) and current senior partner at rival law firm Bratton Gould, where he maintains an enviable roster of clients.

Season 7 premieres July 12 with Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey back together at Pearson Specter Litt — each dealing with their own struggles as they adjust to a new world order without Jessica, played by the exiting Gina Torres.

The role marks a return to USA Network for Hill following his eight-season run on “Psych.” He’s also set to hit the big screen on Friday, April 28, in the film “Sleight.’

Off screen, Hill just got engaged to his actress girlfriend Jazmyn Simon. As previously reported, the actor proposed in an elaborate Good Friday set up that he captured on Instagram.

During an appearance Tuesday on “Wendy Williams,” he revealed that his proposal didn’t go quite as planned.

Watch below: