*LOS ANGELES — Dawn Haynes, the stylist to Eddie Murphy for over 20 years and other A-listers like Jamie Foxx, Common, Usher and Samuel Jackson, has used her creative talents to create, Politically Comical, a brand featuring humorous political slogans.

“I have to laugh so I don’t cry in our current political climate. Politically Comical is for the person who wants to find joy in politics again.”

Hayes left Hollywood for Washington D.C., trading in the bright lights of the entertainment industry for a home next to the United States Department of Justice.

“I discovered two new passions; political advocacy and making people laugh, and I combined them with what I know best, creating an innovative and unique clothing brand.”

In the past two years, celebrities have been publicly engaged and outspoken about the political process and support of politicians. Politically Comical aims to further merge entertainment to politics through a variety of items such as coffee mugs, t-shirts, and more—all containing humorous political commentary.

Haynes’ attention to detail as a fashion stylist remains in tact as an entrepreneur, as she prepares each order and spends hours creating unique color schemes for each product.

“Fashion, designing and styling are all about creativity. With Politically Comical I can bring my vision to many more people and make then laugh at the same time. Nothing’s better than that,” said Haynes.

For more information on Politically Comical, visit www.politicallycomical.com.