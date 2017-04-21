SERIES CHRONICLES THE INSPIRATIONAL LIVES OF PROMINENT COSMETIC SURGEON DR. MICHAEL JONES AND WIFE CATHLEEN TRIGG-JONES

ON THE SERIES PREMIERE, WATCH “THE BUTT DOCTOR” IN ACTION AS HE RESHAPES PATIENTS AND KICKS OFF THE “IDEAL BUTT MODEL” COMPETITION

*Forget trying to keep up with the Joneses, as Centric premieres “WE ARE THE JONESES,” a new docu-series following the inspirational work and private lives of plastic surgery power couple, Dr. Michael Jones and Cathleen Trigg-Jones.

The Joneses are an affluent African-American family, who run a multimillion-dollar cosmetic surgery practice, Lexington Plastic Surgeons, with thriving offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami. Each 30-minute episode features the emotional journeys of two patients looking to transform not only their bodies, but their lives.

“WE ARE THE JONESES” premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Saturday, April 22, 2017 starting at 10 P.M. ET/PT on Centric. The 13-episode series will air over seven consecutive weeks, with back-to-back episodes premiering each week except the finale, which will air solo.

On the series premiere, Dr. Jones showcases his signature skills by transforming a woman who describes her shape as “the SpongeBob” – can Dr. Jones make her look good in round pants? And the wife of a hip-hop legend comes for a breast augmentation, but stays for corrective surgery.

Then the Joneses embark on an epic search for America’s favorite type of butt! From the apple bottom to the bubble butt to the heart derriere, they will crown America’s first “Ideal Butt Model.”

WHAT IS AMERICA’S FAVORITE BUTT? CHECK OUT THIS CLIP OF THE JONESES KICKING OFF THE “IDEAL BUTT MODEL” COMPETITION!

From the Joneses themselves to the everyday women and men seeking healing, “WE ARE THE JONESES” reveals the awesome power of cosmetic surgery to transform lives. While everyone is trying to keep up with the Joneses — including the Joneses — the most important thing to this New York City power couple is family.

