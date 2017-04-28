*Charlotte Rae, best known for her role as Mrs. Garrett on “Facts of Life” and “Different Strokes,” has been diagnosed with bone cancer at age 91.

“Last Monday, I found out I have bone cancer,” the actress told People. “So now, at the age of 91, I have to make up my mind. I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground,” she explains. “Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again to opt for life. I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already. I have this decision to make.”

The actress was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer seven years ago and underwent chemotherapy.

“[It was] a miracle that they found it because usually it’s too late,” she said adding she lost her mother, sister and uncle to the same disease. “After six months of chemotherapy, I was cancer-free. I lost my hair, but I had beautiful wigs. Nobody even knew.

Rae, who turned 91 on Saturday, was due to start her bone cancer chemotherapy on Thursday but cancelled it to give herself more time to weigh her options.

“I wanted to think about it first,” she explained. “I think I’m going to go for it. The side effects were not too bad when I did it originally. I’ve had a great life, but I have so many wonderful things happening. I’d like to chose life. I’m grateful for the life I’ve already had.”