*A Janet Jackson fan looking to get reimbursed for the money she spent on a ticket to her “Unbreakable” concert that was ultimately postponed, has filed a class action lawsuit in hopes of finally getting her money back.

In April 2016, Jackson announced she was putting her Unbreakable World Tour on hold under doctor’s orders to focus attention on her then-suspected pregnancy.

Ticketholder Tiana Adams is suing promoters Live Nation claiming fans need to be reimbursed, even though the tour was announced as “postponed,” not “cancelled.”

According to TMZ, Adams argues that Janet has “postponed” the tour at least three times, and accuses Live Nation of trying to avoid mass reimbursement payouts by saying the missed dates will eventually be “rescheduled” and not “cancelled.”

Janet has yet to announce a return to the road, only saying it will be sometime in 2017.