*Add the father of Whitney Houston’s former personal assistant Robyn Crawford to the chorus of folks confirming the pair’s long-rumored romantic relationship.

“I knew 40 years ago, we all knew,” Dennis Crawford, 79, told Radar Online in an interview Friday (April 28). “I saw them together.”

Dennis said he saw the two women holding hands and kissing.

“When she told me, there was nothing I could do about it except love her,” he recalled.

Mr. Crawford also claims that Whitney’s mother Cissy Houston knew about her daughter’s lesbian relationship, even though she continues to publicly deny that it ever happened.

“She knew about the relationship with my daughter 25 years ago. Why she would deny it, you have to ask her,” Dennis said.

Whitney’s famous cousin, Dionne Warwick, was also reportedly in on the closely guarded secret, according to Radar.

“Dionne grew up with them, and knew about it too,” Dennis added.

Houston’s bodyguard and friend claims Whitney and Robyn shared a romance in the new documentary, “Whitney: Can I Be Me.”

“Robyn provided a safe place for her…in that Whitney found safety and solace,” Whitney’s stylist Ellin Lavar says in the film.

Her former bodyguard claimed the two broke up when Whitney’s eventual husband Bobby Brown entered the picture, leading to the substance abuse spiral that eventually took her life.

Bobby Brown also confirmed the rumored romance in 2016, but claimed he wished Robyn had remained in Whitney’s life to keep her out of trouble.

Whitney and Robyn met as teens in their native East Orange, New Jersey, back in 1979. Robyn was upgraded to the role of Whitney’s personal assistant as her career exploded the following decade. Robyn left her job in 2000, and the pair never spoke again, she has claimed.