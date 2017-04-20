*Deneen Borelli, a Fox News contributor who has appeared on “The O’Reilly Factor” about a dozen times since 2009, is coming to the former anchor’s defense amid his sexual harassment allegations.

“When you’re on “The O’Reilly Factor,” you’re in and you’re out. When I was with him, I’d be going over my notes, and he’d be going over his, and there’s nothing inappropriate,” Borelli told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview Tuesday, the day before O’Reilly was fired.

“The one time he commented on me personally, he admired a cross I was wearing, saying he bought one for his daughter that was very similar to mine,” added Borelli.

The latest accusation against O’Reilly came Tuesday when a lawyer for an unidentified African American clerical worker said the host called her “hot chocolate” and leered at her.

“That’s not the Bill O’Reilly I know,” countered Borelli. “This happened in 2008. I question the timing, and I don’t know why she isn’t revealing her name. It’s like a dog pile here. What does she have to gain? That’s my question.”

The allegations against O’Reilly started with an April 1 story in The New York Times alleging that at least five women have been paid $13 million in response to claims of harassment. That story came against a backdrop of former Fox News boss Roger Ailes stepping down amid charges of sexual harassment, and detractors have been insinuating that there is a pattern of intimidation and inappropriate behavior at the network.

“From makeup to microphone operators to hosts, the whole organization has always been so nice to me, starting with Roger Ailes giving me — a black conservative — a voice,” said Borelli.

Borelli is a mentor in an Ailes-inspired program for minorities whereby young men and women, primarily blacks and Hispanics, shadow employees, and graduates are promised jobs. She said it is “unfair” to smear Fox News as a hostile work environment.

“I’ve met people on all levels and of all backgrounds, and everyone has always been professional,” she said. “I can’t say what’s in the hearts and minds of Bill’s accusers, but I hope they’re not taking advantage of the news cycle and trying to cash in.”

She added: “I know that advertisers are pulling out, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a coordinated effort by the left to go after Bill’s advertisers, because they hate him so much.”