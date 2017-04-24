*It’s prom season and a Florida teenager’s prom dress went viral on Friday because of its Black Lives Matter message.

Seventeen-year-old Milan Morris rocked a floor-length gown, designed by Florida-based Terrance Torrence, and it featured black and white images of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, and others who died in recent years to police brutality.

Mr. & Mrs. Spliff 😂❤️ Thank you Cry for taking me 😘 Everyone looked so beautiful last night. @terrencetorrence A post shared by Mimi 💖🏀 (@_milan23_) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Morris shared a photo of the dress on Instagram, and said it took four days to make. She credits the idea of the dress to Torrence.

“He was the mastermind behind this whole thing honestly,” Morris told Essence.

Torrence added: “It was powerful and a movement and I knew people would respond to it.”

Morris is a senior at Cardinal Newman High School, where she is an “all-area player” on the school’s basketball team, according to the Palm Beach Post. She will attend Boston College in the fall, the paper reported. She plans to become an orthopedic surgeon after her basketball days are done.

“Just being around sports my whole life — not only basketball, but football with my brother and baseball and softball — and seeing those injuries,” Morris said, “and trying to figure out how I can make it better, how can I make the recovery process faster, all played a big role (in wanting to be an orthopedic surgeon).”

What do you think of Milan’s dress?