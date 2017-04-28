*If a new study is to be believed, Samuel Jackson had more to worry about that just a few snakes on his plane.

A recent study analyzed data from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for every commercial plane crash since 1971 that had both survivors and fatalities, and for which a detailed seating chart was accessible. They’ve determined that some seats, or at least sections of the plane, are safer than others.

And from the looks of their findings, I will be changing my seat on my next flight.

Are you ready for this?

Passengers sitting near the rear of the plane are about 40 percent more likely to survive a crash than those in the front.

Seats from the back of the wing to the tail had a 69 percent survival rate (still not that high, so I’ll be taking Jesus with me to Detroit for Mother’s Day, thank you very much). Seats over the wing and in the coach section had a 56 percent survival rate.

And those expensive, comfortable first class seats up front? Only a 49 percent survival rate. The rich folks and business classers are basically flipping a coin each time they fly the friendly skies.

