*By now we are so used to hearing about adults overdosing on Oxycontin or heroin. But I don’t think I will ever be able to wrap my brain around this happening to a child. Yet is has, and apparently seven times…

…to a child under the age of five. WTF?

According to Inside Edition 4-year old Tyranne Beckless was found unresponsive in his Milwaukee home last Saturday; and although two people, the kid’s parents, have yet to be identified, they have been arrested but not charged with anything.

