*FOX has officially picked up “Showtime at the Apollo” as a one-hour weekly series, featuring Steve Harvey as host. Set to debut during the 2017-2018 season, “Showtime at the Apollo” is a re-imagining of the classic talent showcase series.

“We all had such a blast on the two specials that aired earlier this season, that we thought it really deserved being a weekly event,” said Harvey. “But our mission is a little different this time around. Instead of just putting on a great show, we’re going to do that and find the next great comic and the next big music star. That’s what the Apollo is all about. My roots are on that stage and I can’t wait to be there every week, looking for great talent. Who said you can’t go back home again?”

“Showtime at the Apollo” aired as a syndicated television show from 1987 to 2008 and featured music, comedy, dance and other acts. Harvey served as its host from 1993 to 2000.

The Apollo’s weekly Amateur Night competition has been running for 82 years and helped launch the careers of artists such as James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five, and D’Angelo, per Variety.

The upcoming weekly series will feature Harvey and some of the biggest stars in comedy and music, including artists featured in the two “Showtime at the Apollo” specials that aired earlier this season on FOX: John Legend, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh, Chaka Khan, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Flo Rida, Rakim, T.I. featuring Meek Mill, Quavo and RaRa, Bell Biv Devoe, En Vogue and Jodeci; and comedians Anthony Anderson, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, George Lopez, Jay Pharoah, Mike Epps and Gabriel Iglesias.

“Showtime at the Apollo” will be executive-produced by Jim Roush and Chris Wagner for the Roush-Wagner Company. Reginald Hudlin and James McKinlay also will executive-produce and serve as showrunners. Don Weiner will executive-produce and direct the series.