*United Airlines has yet another PR nightmare on its hands.

It was only last month that the airline was criticized and caught on camera for violently dragging Dr. David Dao down the aisle; knocking out some of his teeth, and causing him a concussion, all because of an overbooked flight.

Now it appears a huge rabbit named Simon, who at 3 feet (his father Darius was 4 ft.), could have easily been on its way to becoming the largest bunny in the world, has died mysteriously while en route to its new owner. The pet’s fatal flight had originated at London’s Heathrow Airport, en route to Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

Not a good look at all, United Airlines.

The rabbit’s breeder, 65-year-old Annette Edwards, from Worcestershire is shocked at the animal’s demise, and told the media that the rabbit, who was found dead in the cargo-hold upon arrival in the states, was fine when he was boarded on the plane.

