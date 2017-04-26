*Emerging brand, Gregory Sylvia, recently unveiled its latest must-have handbag styles.

With classic and timeless designs, Gregory Sylvia continues to set high standards for leather bags. The collection includes new color options ranging from soft pastels to vibrant blues that are certain to please every handbag aficionado.

Each handbag is sophisticated and functional and uses high quality leather and hardware.

“These bags can go from powerhouse CEO to casual chic. Women shouldn’t have to sacrifice style whether at work or at play,” says co-founder Terri Pope.

Gregory Sylvia is also proud to announce its enhanced production capabilities through a new partnership with a high-end manufacturer. The company is committed to making the best bags on the market. Gregory Pope states,

“We are excited about our new partnership. As perfectionists, we are always looking for ways to improve on even the slightest aspects of our bags.”

Overall, Gregory Sylvia’s goal is to show its consumers remarkable quality and impeccable customer service at a reasonable price. With time, this process has proven successful as the company has exceeded $2 million in sales since inception. The company continues its customer-centered focus with a redesigned website for improved navigation as well as the addition of a flexible payment option that allows customers to buy products with monthly installments.

Along with its newest collection, Gregory Sylvia is also launching its “GS Gives” initiative. Through GS Gives, Gregory Sylvia will donate a portion of its online sales to a chosen organization whose mission is geared towards alleviating a problem in the areas of education, health or homelessness.

In 2017, GS Gives will direct its donations to the Urban Ministry Center in Charlotte, NC. The Urban Ministry Center was founded in 1994 and dedicates its resources to aiding individuals who are homeless. Terri says, “We chose this organization because of the astounding amount of homelessness in Charlotte. Sadly, a lot of people are less than 3 months away from being homeless so we hope our donation to the ministry will help individuals through a tough transition.”

About Gregory Sylvia:

Gregory and Terri “Sylvia” Pope, co-founded their namesake brand, Gregory Sylvia, in 2010 with sales starting in 2012. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Gregory Sylvia is now a growing luxury handbag brand featuring stylish bags and accessories. President Gregory Pope, began studying fine arts and design formally at the age of 13.

He currently has over 20 years of experience in art and design with an MBA in International Business and Marketing. Vice-President Terri Pope, has over 12 years of experience in finance and business with a MBA in Business Management. The Gregory Sylvia collection retails from $100 to $450.

