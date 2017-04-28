*The misfit Guardians are back!

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” follows the squad as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage, while fighting to keep their newfound family together.

At the world premiere in Hollywood the Marvel Studio stars told EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas who they want to guard their personal galaxies.

EUR: If you could pick one person to guard your galaxy who would it be and why?

Chris Pratt: I feel like my galaxy is already guarded, I have a great team. This guy right here (points to a man standing behind him) guards my galaxy but he remains nameless.

Marseille Martin: Michael Jackson because he was a big influence on me and my family. He was amazing and a legend.

Henry Simmons: Silver Surfer because he has powers that go beyond what we know and he’s good at protecting people.

Miles Brown: I’d pick “The Guardians of the Galaxy” because you have Star-Lord, Groot and Gamora…it’s a win-win!

EUR: What was the first comic you read or received?

Chris Pratt: The first comic book I ever brought, was from my local comic store, after I won $300 at bingo with my mom. I bought a whole box of comics…”The Infinity Gauntlet,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Punisher 2099,” and “X-Men.”

Henry Simmons: Spider Man. My dad would buy the comics

Zoe Saldana: We did this for the fans. Because of them we were able to do a sequel. Thinking about the fans made waking up at 2:30 AM to go through a four-hour makeup process worth it. This movie is more special than the first. There’s more jokes, drama, laughter, and more action. I feel like we’re really giving audiences what they were asking for…I hope!

Vin Diesel: People love Baby Groot and thanks to my kids because they made the decision for me to voice Groot

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” hits theaters on May 5.