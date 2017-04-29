*We’ve got news you can use from Essence, but up first, “Power’s” Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good have teamed to star in the indie romance drama “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love On Election Night.”

The film centers on a romance that begins on Trump’s election night, and co-stars Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Dijon Talton, Wesley Jonathan, and Affion Crockett.

Here’s a snippet of Deadline’s write-up on the film:

Produced by Datari Turner and written and directed by Qasim Basir (Destined), the story follows a Los Angeles club promoter named Cass (Hardwick), who on the night of the 2016 Presidential Election meets a woman named Free (Good) who challenges him to revisit his broken dreams. This happens during a series of unfortunate events during the time that Trump is surging ahead of Hilary Clinton.

Good, who also starred and co-produced the indie films “A Girl Like Grace,” “Video Girl,” and “Dysfunctional Friends” with Turner, is an executive producer on the film as is Hardwick.

Essence wants women to realize their dreams for social change by joining its #WokeWonderland campaign.

For it’s May issue, the brand introduced its #Woke100 list—which honors the top 100 women activists and influencers from around the country. The cover features a host of dynamic women, such as: writer/producer Shonda Rhimes, veteran journalist Joy-Ann Reid, Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez. Plus, appearances from Women’s March organizer Janaye Ingram, political commentator Angela Rye, Circle of Mothers founder Sybrina Fulton, author/blogger Luvvie Ajayi and social activist April Reign. #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Opal Tometi and educator/activist Brittany Packnett are also featured.

This list will come to life during this year’s Essence Festival, and will officially be themed “Woke Wonderland.”

Fans can fuel their own movement for social change by doing the following:

Visit WokeWonderland.com to create a custom image

Share that image via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook #WokeWonderland

Tell a friend to join!

Join this year’s Festival to see the #WokeWonderland experience, June 29th -July 2nd

For more information, visit WokeWonderland.com.