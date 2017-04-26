(Los Angeles, CA) — Hill Harper, Co-Founder of Architect and Co. with Jean-Marc Piquion, is debuting his new body and hair care products, H2L for men and JUA for women on The Steve Harvey Show this week.

H2L and JUA are premium all-natural hair and body care product lines for men and women with affordable prices. Architect and Co. products contains from the Tree Of Life Baobab Oil to keep skin and hair hydrated, while protecting it with antioxidants. Products include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shaving oil, shaving lotion, razors, and more!

“Self-esteem-building and confidence building is the foundation for anything that we do whether you want to be a writer, a painter, or a entrepreneur.

That’s what Architect and Co. is bringing to the consumer while using Baobab Oil in H2L and JUA Essentials.” ~ Hill Harper

The products:

The Steve Harvey Show episode will air this Thursday, April 27, 2017 (at 2:00 pm EST/PT) on NBC. The products can be purchased at www.beh2l.com for H2L, www.bejua.com for JUA Essentials, and www.bethearchitect.com for all.

The co-founder, successful actor, producer, and author Harper has starred in productions such as CSI: NY as “Dr. Sheldon Hawkes, HLN’s new show How It Really Happened with Hill Harper, Homeland, Destined, Limitless, The Sopranos, and more! Harper is also a multiple award winning NAACP Image Award recipient for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Literary Work. Harper also began the non- profit Manifest Your Destiny Foundation (MYD) Foundation, which provides undeserved youth support and empowerment in educational and enrichment programs.

