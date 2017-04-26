New York, New York – Cuba Gooding Sr., the late R&B soul singer who sang lead vocals for the legendary “Main Ingredient” for 45 years, will be memorialized in grand fashion, as the singer returns to Harlem.

The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 29 at 4:00 p.m. at the Apollo Theater, 235 W. 125th St. in Harlem, New York. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Cuba Sr. passed April 20th in southern California.

Oscar winning actor and son, Cuba Gooding Jr., along with actor and son Omar Gooding, will join their other siblings, April Gooding and Thomas Ware Gooding, to celebrate the life and music of their father. Shirley Gooding, Cuba Sr.’s wife, is ecstatic to bring her husband home to Harlem, where it all began.

“Cuba would be so happy to know that he has come home to the world famous Apollo, one last time,” said Shirley Gooding, who also is a native New Yorker. “Cuba has performed many times here with ‘The Main Ingredient.’ The people of Harlem just love him, and there will be more love poured out for him this Saturday from people around the nation and world.”

Cuba Sr. was born just a few blocks from the Apollo, and as a kid in the mid-1950s, performed on the famed Amateur Night at the Apollo. Young Cuba sang “Who Can I Turn to,” and received a standing ovation from the sometimes tough Apollo audience. Cuba won that night.

Cuba Gooding Sr., as lead vocalist of the Grammy nominated “Main Ingredient” since 1972, lifted the group to world prominence with such hit songs as “Everybody Plays The Fool,” “Just Don’t Want to be Lonely,” “Rolling Down a Mountainside,” “Happiness is Just Around the Bend,” “You’ve Got To Take It (If You Want It).” Other “Main Ingredient” chart-toppers were “You’ve Been My Inspiration,” “Spinning Around (I Must Be Falling in Love), “I’m So Proud” among many others.

At the request of Shirley Gooding and family, all flowers should be sent directly to the Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., New York, New York 10027. All cards of condolence should be mailed to Sobul, Primes & Schenkel, 12100 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1150, Los Angeles, CA 90025. Attention: Robert.

source:

Donald James

[email protected]