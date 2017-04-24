(Source: Pexels)

Gaming is global. We have the opportunity to play online with anyone, anywhere in the world – from the base camp of Mount Everest to the depths of the Amazon Rainforest. As far as gaming goes, we are universal – and universally generating $99.6 billion in revenue (up 8.5% from 2015, and looking to increase in 2017).

Universal, that is, until we consider the statistics on gaming trends. For example, while North America generated $25.4 billion (for its 579 million people), Europe, Africa, and the Middle East together only totalled $23.5 billion (for its combined 2.1771 billion people). Nielsen reports on gaming trends show that while China enjoys RPGs, the Western world plays racing games, and Latin America favors fighting games. Mobile gaming is popular in Brazil for both men and women of younger ages, while computer gaming is a favorite of German men over 40.

A Flurry study into Android mobile gaming reported further geographical differences in gameplay preferences: German users love puzzles and quizzes; Indian users generate 119% more online card game sessions than any other country; South Koreans – big on pro-gaming – favour arcade games; and Fantasy Football is popular in Brazil.

While it is difficult to compare remote areas of Sub-Saharan Africa with densely populated suburbs of China, America and Europe allow for a more accurate comparison. Culturally similar in terms of ways of life, the “West,” both sides of the Atlantic, makes a useful contrast for online gaming trends.

Tech is booming in Europe – with Chinese-owned Tencent’s purchase of Helsinki’s Supercell making it the first European privately owned decacorn (a start-up valued at $10 billion). Indeed, studies show that Finns love to play online casino, so with Finland set to be one of the new tech hubs of Europe, mobile gaming looks to see some increased interest here. Paris also looks to be muscling in on tech development. The UK and Germany are climbing the online gaming revenue ladder (though will probably remain behind China, Japan, South Korea, and the USA).

Online gaming in the form of mobile gaming is the apex of gaming trends in America – with mobile penetration rising from 33.9% in 2012 to 58.9% just five years later. Interestingly, Campaign US discovered that in America it was the moms who were leading the charge with online gaming – playing more often and for longer than any other demographic. 70% of women were found to play online games, compared to just 66% of men! Las Vegas has started to see a decline in traditional gambling, in exchange for the upsurge in online gaming.

Judging by the statistics, developers will be targeting specific areas with specific games to try to take the lead in the market penetration for that area. But, it seems that with Europe and America both scrambling to hold the crown of online gaming; the real victors will be those who will benefit from playing the offerings that the fighting superpowers are releasing. In order to outdo one another, the gamer will be the one reaping those rewards.