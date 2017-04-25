*On her first trip overseas as an official part of her father’s administration, Ivanka Trump was hit with a round of hisses and boos.

The first daughter was invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend the Women 20 (W-20) Summit in Berlin. The annual gathering promotes women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

The negative reaction came when Ivanka said her father, President Donald Trump, is a “tremendous champion of supporting families.”

The moderator paused to acknowledge the boos and hisses from the crowd and asked Ivanka to address it, noting that her father’s past attitudes toward women has been public and “might leave one questioning” whether he’s a champion of women.

“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media that’s been perpetuated,” she said, smiling, “but I know from personal experience, and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women.”

