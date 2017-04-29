*It’s been 25 years since the 1992 LA riots or as some prefer to call the event, an “uprising” or “rebellion” or even “civil unrest.” In any event, times have changed; and while some things remain the same — some things are different.

Emerging from the rubble more than two decades and four American presidents later — here’s what comedian and radio show host J. Anthony Brown, remembering those days, had to say.

Crenshaw Boulevard was a 90s hang-out strip and like with Compton and Watts just a mention of the district and listeners took pause. Young people, dressed up, washed their cars and drove up and down Crenshaw – from Washington to Slauson, booming music and showcasing flashy remodeled automobiles. Brown said “there was a gang element that doesn’t exist anymore.”

“The helicopters used to fly over us all the time. There’s an environment that you just don’t see. The strip is still there, but it doesn’t feel like an element that you are afraid of like you did back in the day.”

Thanks to the truce:

Rivaling Bloods and Crips gangs declared a cease fire in Watts one day before the riots, April 28, 1992 and gang violence, though still present, has maintained a decrease.

“It’s just a feeling that you feel when you don’t feel unsafe.” There used to be places you just wouldn’t go to.”

In addition to the truce, Brown attributes decreased violence to technology.

“We’re not such a hangout society, anymore.” In the 90s the neighborhood’s youth, without much to do, would hang outside.

“The kids are inside on the computers and playing video games 24/7 now.”

Brown, who experienced the riots of the 60s and the 90s, pointing out a few more differences, said:

“Before the riots there were black mom and pop shops, clubs and restaurants that never returned. Asians seem to be able to set up business anywhere they want. It doesn’t appear the same for black entrepreneurs. I haven’t seen any black businesses in Korea town.”

But of what’s promising since 1992: “People are more aware of politics and how they affect us and how important it is to get involved,” Brown said.

