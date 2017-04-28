*Ja Rule has addressed the backlash and embarrassment over his postponed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

As previously reported, the two-weekend concert event, organized by the rapper and investor tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, never got off the ground due to woefully inadequate organization, planning and execution.

Concertgoers arrived on the island of Exumas to find not the luxurious setting they’d been promised, but faulty tents instead of bungalows, boxed lunches, and canceled transportation, leaving many attendees virtually stranded on the island.

“We are working right now on getting everyone [off] the island SAFE that is my immediate concern,” Ja Rule tweeted. “I will make a statement soon. I’m heartbroken at this moment, my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event. It was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting. I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded… I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT … but I’m taking responsibility. I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this.”