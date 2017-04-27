*Janet Jackson spent some mommy time away from newborn son Eissa to take in a Bruno Mars concert with her big brother, Randy.

A fan captured the singer on video Wednesday night at the show in Birmingham, England.

The posted video of the singer shows her in a black turtleneck, hoodie and baseball hat taking in the music.

Watch below:

Just found another moment of the talented @JanetJackson enjoying the talented @BrunoMars concert last night….fantastic atmosphere. 😍 pic.twitter.com/kHIc08oILl — Sharon O’Malley (@SharonOMalley7) April 26, 2017

Jackson’s attendance at the concert comes just weeks after she shared the first image of her newborn son to Twitter.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

She and husband Wissam Al Mana announced they were divorcing on April 8 — nearly three months to the day after Eissa was born. Despite the break-up, the two plan to co-parent the baby together.