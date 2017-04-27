*Jennifer Hudson has been engaged to 37-year-old former wrestler David Otunga for nine years, and the award-winning performer says she’s in no hurry to get married.

Hudson recently hit up “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to explain why she’s not ready to formally tie the knot. “I’m not in a hurry. He’s not going anywhere. Yes [we’re happy and in love],” she told Ellen.

The 35-year-old singer shares a seven-year-old son with her fiancé. She previously revealed her family “saved her life” by keeping her strong following the murders of her mother, brother and seven-year-old nephew in 2008. Hudson’s former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders in 2012.

“I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child. I tell David all the time, ‘You saved my life,'” she shared.

Hudson would have been in the Chicago home with her mother and brother had she not flown to Florida to visit Otunga.

“That’s one of the things that saved my life, because I could have been home with my mom then,” Hudson said in an interview with Ebony. “[Otunga] wanted me to come out to Florida with him instead of going to Chicago.”

She added: “I flew out to see him; that’s why I’m still here. I’ve never said that before, and I can’t believe I just said that now. But I didn’t know. He was just like, ‘I’m going to this wrestling thing, and it’s in Tampa. I’m going out there now, so you can come out there and see me versus going home.’ ”

Otunga proposed to Hudson in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. They welcomed their first child, David Jr., nearly a year later in August 2009. She also previously credited her son for keeping her fit and active.

“We were outside in our front yard recently playing ball and I was like ‘What other parent does this?’ I know they think we’re the strangest people, but we keep up with the kids …

“In the summertime, I like to do outdoor activities with my son like bike riding, playing basketball or skating. Big David and I are very active parents. [I like] making it fun. If I’m not comfortable and if I can’t Jennifer-ize it and make it enjoyable for me, it’s not going to happen.”

Watch Hudson’s sit-down with Ellen via the clip above.