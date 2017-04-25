*Jennifer Williams has reportedly signed a contract to rejoin VH1’s “Basketball Wives” and “has already started filming,” according to The Jasmine Brand.

The original cast member was last seen on the show during its first year in 2010. She had a falling out with her former best friend and fellow cast member Evelyn Lozada and has not been on the show since, apparently on Evelyn’s orders.

But producers desperately want a storyline centered around her beef with Evelyn, and reportedly offered her a contract despite Evelyn’s protests.

Sources tell The Jasmine Brand:

Evelyn and Jennifer haven’t spoken in years and they fell-out publicly. Evelyn did NOT want Jennifer back on the show. Evelyn has some power within the show and told producers that it was either her or Jennifer. Initially, they wanted Evelyn back so much, that they agreed.