*In wake of the murder of Cleveland grandfather Robert Godwin, whose shooting was broadcast on Facebook, Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling for a 30-day halt of the Facebook Live feature both in memory of Goodwin and as a call-to-action to prevent footage of heinous acts from spreading online in the future.

The live feature on Facebook has captured several deaths since it was launch. Jackson met with officials in the Chicago area to discuss this matter, calling for Facebook to put the service into moratorium and installing a method that would allow for the instant removal of disturbing content.

The moratorium would serve as “a time out” to help Facebook figure out how to prevent people from using it “as a platform to release their anger, their fears and their foolishness,” Jackson told USA TODAY.

“The moratorium is … an opportunity for tech companies, elected officials, law enforcement, community based organizations and civil rights advocates and others,” Jackson said.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Geraldo Rivera Responds to Kendrick Lamar, Says Drake Is Better (WATCH)

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, Jackson and Father Michael Pfleger, a Chicago activist, are all calling for the moratorium.

Rev. Jesse Jackson also wants a meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss the future of Facebook Live. Boykin told ABC7 in Chicago that the group wants to compel Zuckerberg to create a “emergency button” that would help remove disturbing content more quickly.

“We have asked him to put an emergency button, a 911-type button to get videos to the front of the line to make sure they don’t stay up for several hours,” Boykin told ABC7.

Meanwhile, Jackson recently made a trip to Boston to speak at an event hosted by Boston College in honor of world-renowned theologian Reverend Raymond Helmick who died last year.