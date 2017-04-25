*Just like that, Jesse Williams has jumped to the top of the gossip chart since news of his pending divorce was made public yesterday.

And as far as him speaking about the divorce, Williams is keeping things close to his vest. Yes he’s being quite tight-lipped in that regard, but on the other hand, he absolutely has a response to rumors he’s dating Minka Kelly.

Williams was flying out of LAX Tuesday morning when u-know-who asked about his split from wife Aryn after nearly 5 years of marriage. It seems the “Grey’s Anatomy” star was trying to keep a low profile — hoodie up, shades on — and not very talkative.

But his attire was just the thing he needed to address the issue; he let the message on the back of his jacket do the talking when asked if things are serious with Minka.

Earlier TMZ reported that Williams has been hanging out recently with actress Minka Kelly.

As for the actor and Kelly, they’re shooting a video game/movie in Paris and have been seen both on and off set for the last few months, but no one’s saying if it’s anything more than a friendship.

A source connected with the couple (Jesse and Aryn) tells TMZ that as far as Jesse’s concerned, the relationship has “played itself out.” However, Aryn, on the other hand, does not want the divorce, says the source.