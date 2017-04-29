*“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams reportedly wants a divorce from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee, who supported him for years when he was a struggling actor, because he now “wants to be the hot single guy in Hollywood,” friends say.

Jesse and Aryn have been together for 13 years and have two children. According to Page Six, Drake-Lee — who has worked in real estate and the art world — was the main breadwinner until Williams scored his big role on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2009.

Williams’ friends believe his rise in Hollywood is to blame for him now wanting out of his marriage.

“She poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him, and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy. Jesse wants to . . . do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star. He’s drinking his own Kool-Aid and it’s ‘the Jesse show.’ He’s dead f - - king wrong. He did not respect those vows. He wants to be single,” the source said.

Williams has been linked to Derek Jeter’s ex Minka Kelly, who he was photographed with in France, and friends say that he is “currently seeing Minka.” But another source close to Williams insists, “They’re working on a video game with quite a few other people.”

According to the source, when Williams and Drake-Lee moved to LA for “Grey’s Anatomy,” he became the breadwinner. “It all evened out. He was taking care of her.”

Wifey was often dogged by the media for not fitting the fake Hollywood mold, and y’all know that many folks were PISSED that he dared to hook up with an “average” looking black woman in the first place.

“When you hear people saying, ‘Why aren’t you with someone hotter or with this actress?’ I’m sure that placed a strain on their relationship,” the first source said, adding that Williams will try to portray the divorce as amicable. “It’s bulls - - t . . . They’re going to paint a picture like he’s been separated for a very long time, but the truth is that he left her.”

When Williams was recently asked about Minka, he remained silent and instead turned his back to the cameras to reveal a jacket that read: “Don’t Believe the Hype.”