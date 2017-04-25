*Jesse Williams is seeking joint custody of his two kids with wife Aryn Drakelee-Williams, and is not trying to support her financially once the ink dries, according to documents reported by TMZ.

The website says it obtained the divorce petition filed by the “Grey’s Anatomy” star on April 11, and he is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old and 1-year-old children.

Williams is reportedly asking the court to deny spousal support. TMZ noted, “That sometimes means the couple has a prenup … but we’re told that’s not the case for Jesse and Aryn.”

Jesse and Aryn Drakelee-Williams got married in 2012, but the divorce filing does not list a date of separation.