*K. Michelle popped off on Loni Love and Angela Yee via Twitter after the ladies mentioned her on a recent episode of “The Real.”

You recall last March when K. Michelle appeared on Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club” and she went in on radio host Yee for inflaming rumors that she slept with rapper Soulja Boy. Naturally, the interview went viral and K. Michelle and Yee have not done another interview with each other since.

Last week, Angela Yee appeared as a guest host on “The Real” and her co-hosts asked who her most surprising guest was on “The Breakfast Club” (Watch it above).

Yee revealed that it was K. Michelle, explaining, “It was surprising for everyone. The label was like ‘what’s going on?’ The guys were like, ‘what’s happening?’ My whole thing is this and this is how I am in real life. if you start talking to me crazy, I’m not engaging in that. I’m just not saying anything.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Rihanna Catches Dragging Over ‘Disrespectful’ Pics of Queen Elizabeth (LOOK!)

Once K. Michelle got wind of the segment, she,took to Twitter and blasted both Love and Yee.

“U should shut yo heavy neck a– up playing with me @lonilove UR NOT FUNNY. The only thing funny about you is your struggle a– face ham hock,” K. Michelle wrote in a tweet to Love.

K. Michelle then took shots at Yee. “And Angela haven’t you had enough d—s in your mouth by now to shut up? I don’t play with media.I’m not wrapped to [sic] tight. Stay from over here,” she wrote.

“I’m not a show called ‘The Real’ I am the real. Stop playing with me, like u played and got Tamar fired. These are NOT the type problems u want,” K. Michelle wrote, before adding, “I’m always minding my business and then out of nowhere my Gangsta is tested! No I’m not the one. Never have been and never will be. Ever.”

Loni responded to the K. Michelle’s tweets with:

“Come on #TheReal and say it girl…now don’t you trot to @wendywilliams first!!!” she wrote, as well as, “Come on @kmichelle we can get this trending!!!! #thereal #hamhockneck #roastbeefneck #loniloveontheropes.”

“Roast beef you didn’t talk this much when Tamar got fired,” wrote K. Michelle to Love, who responded, “Now you know that’s not true … and since she is gone you can now come #thereal.”

What did you guys think of this beef between K. Michelle, Loni Love and Angela Yee?