*When you’re ready for some mindless drama and conflict, you know where to got to get it. Yep, old reliable, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

And tonight’s second part of the season 9 reunion, doesn’t disappoint. That’s because Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks butt heads over Burruss’ new business venture, Old Lady Gang restaurant.

It begins in the above preview clip, when Parks tells Andy Cohen that it was “deplorable” for Mama Joyce to visit a lawyer earlier in the season in an effort to find out if Parks is legally able to divorce Apollo Nida while he’s in prison.

“I’m like, Why are you so concerned with what’s going on in my life?” Parks, 43, asks Burruss, 40. “It’s been so many things that her mom has said and done.”

Parks adds that Mama Joyce could instead be looking into why Burruss and Todd Tucker’s Atlanta restaurant, “Old Lady Gang,” still hasn’t opened.

“Your restaurant that’s not open — she could be working on that,” Parks says.

“Um, we are opening this week, sweetheart,” responded Burruss who then claimed that Parks has been contacting public officials to make it difficult for the eatery to launch. “Please [be aware] I know you already be trying to do your calling and trying to figure what we’re doing, and so you can hate on us to people that you know down at the city. Obviously, she’s talked to somebody to try to do stuff, to have them come at me about bulls–t.”

By the way, the Old Lady Gang restaurant did actually open as Kandi said it would. You can read reviews and find out more info and make a reservation, here.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs TONIGHT (04-23-17) on Bravo at 8pm Eastern.