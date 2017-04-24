*Kendrick Lamar will spend his summer on the road promoting new album “DAMN.”

The rapper on Monday morning announced dates for a tour with Travi$ Scott and D.R.A.M. that will keep him on the road for most of July and August, according to dates posted on his Instagram.

The trek is set to launch on July 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wind through Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Washington among other cities before wrapping with an Aug. 6 show in Los Angeles.

Ticket presale for the tour begins on Apr. 25 for American Express card members and lasts through Apr. 27 10 p.m. local time; general public onsale begins Apr. 28. For details on tickets click here.

View the DAMN. Tour dates below:

July 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 17 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

July 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

July 22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 25– Toronto, ON @Air Canada Centre

July 26 — Detroit, MI @ The Palace at Auburn Hills

Jul. 27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 29 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 1 — Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Aug. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 4 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Aug. 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center