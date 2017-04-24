*Kendrick Lamar will spend his summer on the road promoting new album “DAMN.”
The rapper on Monday morning announced dates for a tour with Travi$ Scott and D.R.A.M. that will keep him on the road for most of July and August, according to dates posted on his Instagram.
The trek is set to launch on July 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wind through Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Washington among other cities before wrapping with an Aug. 6 show in Los Angeles.
Ticket presale for the tour begins on Apr. 25 for American Express card members and lasts through Apr. 27 10 p.m. local time; general public onsale begins Apr. 28. For details on tickets click here.
View the DAMN. Tour dates below:
July 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
July 14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 17 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
July 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
July 22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 25– Toronto, ON @Air Canada Centre
July 26 — Detroit, MI @ The Palace at Auburn Hills
Jul. 27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 29 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 1 — Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Aug. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 4 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Aug. 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center