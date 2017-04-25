*Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga are among the winners of the 21st annual Webby Awards, announced Tuesday morning.

The event, which honors the best of the Internet, will award K.Dot the Webby for Best Video Remixes/Mashups for “Swimming Pools (Drank).” Lady Gaga will take home three Webbys – one for Live Experiences (Branded) in the Film & Video category and two People’s Voice Awards for Integrated Campaign (Film & Video) and Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR) for The Lady Gaga + Intel Performance

The Webbys are also handing out special achievement honors to Solange (artist of the year), CNN’s Van Jones (special achievement award) and the Women’s March (social movement of the year), among others.

Webby winners were selected by a panel of judges that include Jimmy Kimmel, “Making a Murderer” co-creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, Instagram executive Eva Chen, Questlove and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

This year, National Geographic took home the most awards with 11 total trophies. The media company was followed by Google with nine wins, the BBC with eight wins, Vice with seven wins, the Onion with six wins and The New York Times with five wins.

A ceremony to award the winners will be held May 15 with host Joel McHale. It will be streamed online on May 16.

View a list of select winners below:

— Jimmy Kimmel Live! won the Webby Award for Best Comedy: Long Form or Series for Mean Tweets (Film & Video).

— Coldplay won the Webby Award for Best Music Video for “Up&Up” (Film & Video).

— The Ellen DeGeneres Show won the Webby Award for Best Celebrity/Fan Social Presence (Social).

— Deadpool won Webby Awards for Best Social Media Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR), Best Social Content and Marketing (Social), and Best Digital Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR).

— Serena Williams’ Match Point won two Webby Awards for Best Mobile Advertising and Best Use of Native Advertising (Advertising, Media & PR).

— Residente won two Webby Awards for Best Music Website and Best Celebrity/Fan Website (Websites).

— Lena Dunham’s Women of the Hour won the Webby Award for Best Lifestyle Podcast (Podcasts & Digital Audio).

— ESPN Films won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Sports Channel and Network for 30 for 30 Shorts in the Film & Video category.

— BuzzFeed won the Webby Award for Best News App for the BuzzFeed News App (Mobile Sites & Apps) and the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Interview/Talk Show for Another Round (Podcasts & Digital Audio).

— Game of Thrones won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence.

— Kendrick Lamar won the Webby Award for Best Video Remixes/Mashups for “Swimming Pools (Drank)” (Film & Video).

— Chef’s Table won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Food & Drink Video and the Webby Award for Best Documentary: Series (Film & Video).

— Spotify won two Webby Awards for Spotify Release Radar for Best Streaming Audio and Best Music App (Mobile Sites & Apps) and two Webby People’s Voice Awards for President of Playlists for Online Guerilla & Innovation (Advertising, Media & PR) and “Thanks, 2016. It’s been weird.” for Integrated Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR).

— Mark Ronson Case won the Webby Award for Best Music in Social.

— Under Armour Michael Phelps won the Webby Award for Best Viral (Branded) Entertainment (Film & Video).

— HBO NOW won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Streaming Video (Mobile Sites & Apps).

— Gimlet Media won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Podcast Drama for Homecoming (Podcasts & Digital Audio).

— MoMA Instagram won the Webby Award for Best Culture & Lifestyle in Social.

— Pokemon Go won the Webby Award for Best Game and two Webby Awards and two Webby People’s Voice Awards for Best Use of GPS or Location Technology and Best Experiential & Innovation (Mobile Sites & Apps).

— Tastemade Facebook won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Food & Drink (Social).

— Who Is Mr. Robot won the Webby Award for Best Television Website.