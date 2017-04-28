*A judge has dismissed the temporary restraining order filed by Kenya Moore against her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan.

According to TMZ, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star never showed up to a court hearing on the matter, prompting the judge to throw out the order.

Moore’s lawyer told TMZ that she blew off the hearing because she knew the judge would toss it once he heard Matt hadn’t been served.

As previously reported, Kenya accused Matt of calling her 30 times a day and threatening her. The temporary restraining order required him to stay 200 yards away from Kenya.

Kenya’s attorney says she plans to refile for another protective order.