*The divorce drama between Keshia Knight Pulliam and her estranged husband, Ed Hartwell, has boiled over to the point where now, the former “Cosby Show” star says she doesn’t feel comfortable leaving him with their newborn daughter.

The couple, who filed for divorce while Keshia was pregnant, have been flinging accusations at each other for a year — and now there are reports that Keshia doesn’t want Ed to be alone with their child because she believes he is on drugs.

Keshia claims the former NFL player is on a prescription drug cocktail, including “oxycontin/oxycodone (a narcotic), anti-depressants and a plethora of other drugs, which causes him to be drowsy and not alert.”

The actress also alleges Ed is living with his new girlfriend, who she doesn’t know, adding to her discomfort with the situation reports The Jasmine Brand.

OTHER NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Hollywood Meets Medicine, Science, Art, Technology, and Policy in LA LA Land

Keshia is taking her concerns before a judge, “seeking a court official to evaluate Ed and his girlfriend’s physical, emotional and mental abilities to care for a child.”

Hartwell and Knight Pulliam were married on New Year’s Day, 2016, and Hartwell filed for divorce on July 25, 2016, six months before the birth of their child, Ella Grace.

Their ongoing child-custody battle took an ugly turn recently when Keshia alleged that a girlfriend of Ed had explored ways to induce her to miscarry.

In Knight Pullman’s court filing, she claims that the woman who was dating the former NFL linebacker Hartwell while they were still married, “wanted to get something that would cause someone to have a miscarriage.”

As RadarOnline reports, the documents reportedly credit the revelation to a friend of Hartwell and the girlfriend. That friend allegedly told Keshia that Ed’s affair began while they were still married, and the mistress was enraged by the news that Keshia was pregnant.