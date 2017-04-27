*Universal Pictures has swooped Kevin Hart for its reboot of “The Great Outdoors,” based on the 1988 John Hughes-scripted comedy.

The original starred Dan Aykroyd and John Candy and focused on a Chicago man whose plans for a relaxing outdoor camping trip is thwarted when his annoying in-laws come to visit.

Randall Green is writing the new version, with Michael De Luca producing for Michael De Luca Productions alongside Hart and his Hartbeat Productions banner.

Green recently wrote the live-action “Scooby Doo” reboot for Warner Bros, and is also currently writing on the Showtime series “Billions.”