*Kodak Black was found guilty on five counts of willfully and substantially violating his house arrest in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida court Wednesday (April 26).

This was the third day of Black’s probation violation hearing on charges of violating the terms of his house arrest by going to a Miami-Dade strip club, a boxing match in Ohio and other places without the authorization of his probation officer.

In court, a detective testified about allegations that Black assaulted a bartender at the Miami-Dade strip club. (That case is still open because the accuser had not met with the detective, as of Wednesday — which the detective said is not uncommon for such cases.) The former manager and a security guard of the strip club both testified as well. None of the testimonies alleged Black assaulted the women.

During the hearing, Black’s attorneys have argued that he was working during his appearances at the strip club and the boxing match. Other defense witnesses have testified that they had unsuccessfully attempted to inform Black’s probation officer about the planned appearances.

Black is on probation for 2015 and 2016 charges including robbery, false imprisonment, fleeing a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, to which he pleaded no contest under a plea deal last year. He faces up to a maximum of eight years in prison for his parole violation.

He will return to court May 4 for sentencing.

Black is also being charged with criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room following his concert in Florence in February 2016. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in jail.