*Kris Jenner is NOT here for her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

In a preview for Sunday’s episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ Kris vents about the book to daughter Kim & Khloe.

via Page Six:

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time …. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a–hole?”

In an excerpt from the forthcoming book released on Wednesday, Caitlyn claims of the longtime marriage, “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her. This will always be a subject of dispute between us. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

Kris, who was married to a pre-transition Caitlyn (then known as Bruce Jenner) for more than two decades, denied that claim.

“I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand,’” the reality matriarch recalled. “And then, all through the book, ‘Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

She added, “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.”

Check out the clip below.

In her memoir, Caitlyn reveals that she went through sex reassignment surgery in January. She also gets candid about her sex life with ex-wife Kris, describing the sex as “imbued with love” but admits she wasn’t “entirely comfortable” with the act, per Page Six.