*Ludacris has been tapped to host a new exclusive-to-YouTube talent competition series “Best.Cover.Ever.”

The latest product from Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America will feature a new superstar artist each week challenging competing musicians to perform a cover of one of their favorite songs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Demi Lovato, the Backstreet Boys, and Jason Derulo are among the stars who have already signed on.

The competition kicked off Wednesday with the aforementioned trio calling for submissions [scroll down to watch]. Hopefuls were asked to upload covers of their hits — “As Long as You Love Me,” “Confident” and “Trumpets” — to YouTube through May 19. Other artists will add their songs to the mix at a later date.

Each recording artist will select two finalists from the submissions they receive. Those finalists will appear in the series, and a winner will be selected to meet the recording artist and collaborate on a performance that will debut on YouTube.

There will be one winner for each recording artist involved in the series. That means Backstreet Boys, Lovato and Derulo will each select a winner and then perform a duet with that musician.

“Cover songs are a terrific vehicle to help discover fresh talent, and YouTube is the perfect platform to do it,” states Seacrest. “These new young artists will also have the chance to work alongside some of the most renowned musicians in the world, which we hope will generate some great experiences for the artists and contestants alike, and in turn produce some memorable performances.”