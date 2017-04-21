Actor Mike Colter attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

*Mike Colter, best known as the star of Netflix’s “Luke Cage” series, is moving to the big screen opposite Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan in Universal’s sci-fi thriller “Extinction.”

The film follows a man (Pena) trying to save his family from an alien invasion. No word on Colter’s role in the film.

Ben Young is set to a script from Eric Heisserer, an Oscar nominee for “Arrival,” and co-writers Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.

The film has a premiere date of Jan. 26, 2018.

Colter can be seen next in Universal’s “Girls Trip” and is reprising the role of Cage on the Netflix and Marvel series “The Defenders.”