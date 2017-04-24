*Mel B has not denied claims in her former nanny’s defamation lawsuit that the two of them had 3-ways with Mel’s husband Stephen Belafonte for seven years, but the former Spice Girl says two of them crossed the line.

According to TMZ, Belafonte hired Lorraine Gilles as their nanny and then convinced both her and Mel B to engage in 3-ways over a period of seven years.

Mel B claims their arrangement ended several years ago when Belafonte and Gilles had sex without her. According to Mel B sources, she claims sometimes they would have 3-ways, but other times Belafonte and Gilles would do it together without her knowledge, according to TMZ.

Our Mel B sources claim Belafonte convinced her to have 3-ways with numerous people over the 10-year marriage.

As previously reported, Gilles’ defamation lawsuit denies Mel B’s allegations that she had an affair with Belafonte, that he got her pregnant and that he convinced her to have an abortion.

According to TMZ, Mel B has “doubled down and continues to insist Belafonte got Gilles pregnant.”