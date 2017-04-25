*If you haven’t heard about the personal hell singer Meshell Ndegeocello was going through, fortunately now it’s kind of a moot point.

The eclectic singer/musician’s mother, Helen Byrd Johnson, had gone missing for two whole weeks so you just imagine what Ndegeocello was going through while being contractually bound to her European tour.

Before being found, the 72-year-old has dementia and was last seen leaving her home in Prince George’s County, Maryland (a Washington, DC suburb) on April 10.



The singer had shared multiple posts on social media in the hopes of tracking down her mom. Thankfully, after word was spread far and wide, Johnson was found unharmed in Virginia. Ndegeocello said that her mother’s safe recovery is proof of “love and luck.”

The singer’s brother, Jacques Johnson, informed her yesterday that she was found alive. He told Washington’s ABC7 that Mrs. Johnson is currently being evaluated at a hospital in Virginia. They stated that an “EZ pass clue” of Helen’s car, which had also been ticketed at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia, helped them track her down.