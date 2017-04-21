*The woman at the center of the Carmelo and La La Anthony split is a coed from Chicago named Mia Angel Burks — and she’s reportedly pregnant with his baby, a well-placed source told The Post.

Burks, who graduated from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in health communication last year, started seeing Melo in Chicago last summer, the source said.

Anthony believes the baby is his and is “taking care” of 24-year-old Burks until a paternity test can be performed, according to the source.

Melo and his side chick planned to deal with the baby quietly — but one of Burks’ former friends spilled the tea to a blog to set the record straight after false reports emerged that he had impregnated a stripper.

That ex-friend, Anthony Jacobs, told Chicago radio station WGCI-FM this week that Melo and Burks fell for each other after meeting at a nightclub in the Windy City.

“Mia met Carmelo at Room Seven, a club in Chicago when he was here for the NBA draft doing press,” he told “Chicago Morning Takeover.” “She’s not a stripper… she works in education setting up programs.”

“I’ve known that [they’ve dated] for some months now,” he added.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Serena Williams Confirms Baby Due in Fall; Will Take Off Remainder of 2017

According to Jacobs, Burks would fly to New York to see Anthony on her own dime — and La La likely didn’t know a thing about it.

“Carmelo wasn’t taking her serious to the point where she started to buy her own plane tickets to go see him,” he said.

Jacobs added that he heard about Burks’ pregnancy through mutual friends, and said she never intended to harm Anthony’s marriage.

“She was more giddy about it than anything,” he told the radio station. “When those type of girls talk to those kind of guys, I don’t think that’s the premise in the back of their head, ‘I’m gonna go destroy this happy home.’ It’s fun. It’s perks.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Burks is the director of special projects for ReGeneration Schools, a non-profit that helps revitalize failing schools.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that before tying the knot in 2010, Anthony and La La signed a prenuptial agreement that would protect his millions should they divorce.