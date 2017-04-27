*Michelle Obama has chosen to share her first public appearance since leaving the White House with college bound high school students in New York.

On May 5 the former first lady will attend a College Signing Day event at The Public Theater in New York City to celebrate high school students pursuing higher education.

Hundreds are expected to attend the event, including a number of celebrities down for the cause, including Andy Cohen, Billy Eichner, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, iJustine, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Michael B. Jordan, Neil Patrick Harris, Nick Cannon, Questlove and .

More than 200 NYC high schoolers will also attend the event – one of over 1,000 college bound celebrations to take place across the country.

For those who can’t attend, MTV.com will host and livestream the event. It will also be available to watch on the network’s Facebook page. Organizers want viewers to use the hashtag #CollegeSigningDay and to post a selfie of themselves in their college gear.

Watch the video announcement below for more information.