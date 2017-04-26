*The mayor of Grand Rapids, Michigan is calling on his police department to review how it responds to incidents involving minors after video was released showing an officer drawing his gun on five black boys.

Video of the March 24th incident was released recently after a local TV station made a freedom of information request.

Police reportedly got calls about a teen carrying a gun. The body cam of an officer shows him pulling over and pointing his weapon at the boys – ages 10 to 12 – as he shouts at them to get on the ground. The boys complied and were soon discovered to be unarmed. They were returning home after playing basketball at a nearby park.

Video shows at least one mother arriving on scene, upset that the officer had aimed his gun at the boys so quickly.

The police chief says guns have been recovered from half a dozen juveniles in the area this year, and that the officers acted within protocol in the incident.

Watch below: