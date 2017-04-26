*This is not a lost chapter from his “Trapped In the Closet” saga. R. Kelly is really being sued by a Mississippi deputy for allegedly sleeping with his wife.

In a complaint filed on April 21, Hinds County, MS deputy Kenny Bryant claims that his wife, Asia Childress, had a romantic relationship with Kelly prior to their July 15, 2012 wedding but told him that it was over.

Bryant said the relationship with Kelly rekindled when his wife attended his concert in October 2012. Sometime afterward, Bryant said his wife convinced him to move to Atlanta to further her career. Bryant said he quit his job and moved, but believes her underlying motive was to continue her affair with Kelly, according to the lawsuit.

Bryant also complains in the report that Kelly was seducing Childress.

A summons was filed on Monday, April 24, requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.