*Following a drastic drop in ratings during Season 2, MTV has announced that its series adaptation of the horror film franchise “Scream” will look a bit different for Season 3.

Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit Entertainment will take over as executive producers and steer a complete overhaul of the series with an entirely new cast, according to Variety.

The episode order has also been reduced – from 10 and 13 in the first two seasons to just six for Season 3.

In addition, Brian Matthews has joined as showrunner and Harvey and Bob Weinstein will continue as executive producers under the Dimension TV umbrella.

Additional executive producers include horror legend Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad.