Whooo Lawd! It’s about to go down … in part 4 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show which won’t air until next Sunday. But you can check out the super hellafied sneak peek trailer/promo now.

Remember a few weeks back when we reported that Phaedra Parks was given her walking papers for lying, well it’s pretty obvious this right her is why. It also a serious indicator that the relationship between Porsha Williams and Phaedra is done as well or at least in serious jeopardy.

In the promo (below), a tearful and emotional Porsha confronts a (super guilty looking) Phaedra about not being honest about something that went down that we’re pretty sure affected Kandi Burruss. Speaking of Burruss, she has to be restrained while being in her feelings and telling Porsha that she thinks she’s being manipulated by Phaedra.

Kandi even asks Andy Cohen, the reunion host and EP of the show, what he thinks of they all just saw and his response was “I’m shocked.”

Check out the clip. It’s about as real as it gets.