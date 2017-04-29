*We’ve got the latest on La La Anthony, but first, for all intent and purposes, now that Phaedra Parks is out, it looks like NeNe Leakes is back in the saddle on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Who knows, it might even turn into a starring role on a new series.

According to sources, NeNe’s ready to come back for season 10 of ‘RHOA’ but hasn’t signed the paperwork yet. Bravo may try sweetening the deal by working with her on a spin-off … à la Kim Zolciak’s “Don’t Be Tardy.”

And of course there’s also the matter of compensation. TMZ says Leakes wants to be paid as much as, if not more. The gossip site goes on to say thatLeakes will only return to ‘RHOA’ as a part-time cast member … just like Kim.

*In other news, at an event to celebrate the Season 4 premiere of the hit Starz show “Power,” La La Anthony was mute when it came to answering questions about her split from husband Carmelo

The new season starts on her birthday, June 25, and she has already made plans minus Melo, reports Page Six.

“June 25 is my birthday, so it is a perfect day for ‘Power’ to premiere. I am going to have a ‘Power’ premiere party [with friends],” she said, adding of the celebration, “Oh I know how to have fun. Don’t worry about that. That is something I know how to do.”