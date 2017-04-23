New Music: DeWayne Crocker Jr. ‘Never Give Up’ – Impacting Radio Now

*New DeWayne Crocker Jr. debut single entitled “Never Give Up” is available on digital outlets everywhere. The original song was also featured on BET’s highly-anticipated new TV show, “Joyful Noise” hosted by Grammy Award winner Tye Tribbett.

DeWayne Crocker Jr.’s originally written composition “Never Give Up” delivers a strong contemporary-worship tone. The memorable chorus is prone to catch your attention. In the bridge, DeWayne expresses his powerful testimony and keeps the momentum with the church-style vamp.

The single is available on all digital media outlets. As a convenience, a karaoke track is also available for download so fans can sing along wherever they are. DeWayne’s dream has become a reality, but the best is surely yet to come. With a personal philosophy of being “Young, Fly and Saved,” DeWayne will undoubtedly continue to spread his wings and soar high.

For more information on DeWayne and to book him for your next event, visit www.dewaynecrockerjr.net. Fans are also encouraged to follow DeWayne Crocker Jr., on Facebook or @SingDeWayne on Twitter and Instagram.

Dewayne Crocker Jr.

Florida has a new gospel sensation and inspiration. His name? DeWayne Crocker, Jr., a college freshman hailing from Pensacola, Florida. Having acquired most of his success from viral social media videos (YouTube and Facebook) which have received more than 15 million views worldwide (http://www.usatoday.com/story/life/entertainthis/2015/12/15/hotline-bling-remix/77372096/), DeWayne first started singing as a child in the church.

In 2015, DeWayne was presented with an opportunity to share his God-given talent with a nationwide audience when he auditioned and was selected for Black Entertainment Television’s “Sunday Best: Race to the Stage” show. He was one of more than 15,000 applicants from across the United States to submit a video to the competition. DeWayne’s soul-stirring rendition of “Precious Lord” garnered him a spot among 10 finalists, based on vocal ability, vocal creativity, stage presence and gospel ministry.

And after an intense three-week battle between those finalists, hosted on BET.com, DeWayne was crowned winner of the “Sunday Best: Race to the Stage” competition. He made his national television debut on the Sunday Best’s season finale on August 30th, 2015. (http://www.bet.com/video/sundaybest/season-8/highlights/episode-808-s1.html)

