*Nicki Minaj literally defends her throne in the video for “No Frauds,” which hit the Internet on Wednesday (April 19).

The clip has her strolling the deserted streets of London, with former “Love & Hip Hop” star Rah Ali on hand for a cameo aimed at Nicki’s foe Remy Ma.

“Sheneneh, you a fraud committin’ perjury / I got before and after pictures of your surgery / Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah / Left the operating table, still look like ‘Nah,” Nicki raps.

Ali and Remy were tight…until suddenly they weren’t. On Tuesday (April 18), Ali released a statement explaining her alliance to Minaj.

“I’m not working with Nicki out of spite or payback. Nicki and I were friendly long before the rap beef unfolded with Remy,” wrote Ali in an open letter to fans. “The inseparable bond that once was ended a long time ago,” Ali said regarding her friendship with Remy.

The video doubles as an on-screen reunion for Young Money’s Lil Wayne, Drake, and Minaj. “No Frauds” is their first video together since Minaj’s 2014 track “Only.”

